22-year-old brain dead man’s organs harvested at Govt Rajaji Hospital

MADURAI: Major organs including heart, liver and kidneys of a 22-year-old man, who had been declared brain dead in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Madurai, were donated to the needy in hospitals of Chennai, Thanjavur and Madurai on Wednesday.

Four patients benefited from the organ donor. J Karthickraja of South Gate in Madurai met with an accident at Natham bypass Forest Bungalow at around 8.30 am, on January 1.

The injured victim was admitted to trauma care centre triage. He was treated by a neurosurgery team, but in spite of all efforts he was declared brain dead at 2 am, on Wednesday. The deceased’s father Jaisankar decided to donate his son’s organs.

Based on the consent, organ harvesting was done at the emergency operation theatre, Dean of Madurai Medical College, A Rathinavel said. The body was handed over to his relatives through the Department of Police.

The administration of GRH and Madurai Medical College paid homage to the departed soul. Earlier, Collector MS Sangeetha placed a wreath on his body at GRH and full state honours were given, sources said.