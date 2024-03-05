22 tourists survive with minor injuries after bus overturns on Nilgiris ghat

COIMBATORE: Around 22 tourists escaped with minor injuries after a bus in which they were travelling fell on its side on a ghat road in the Nilgiris on Sunday night. The bus, with a Kerala registration number, was bound for Gudalur from Ooty when its driver lost control on the 27th hairpin bend and slid along the roadside around 10 pm.

The mishap led to traffic disruption as vehicles began to queue up on the Ghat stretch. Soon, the public rescued the tourists, who were trapped inside the bus. On receiving information, the Naduvattam and Gudalur police arrived and aided the rescue operation. Police also regulated the vehicles to move on one part of the road stretch. An inquiry is under way to ascertain the reason for the mishap.