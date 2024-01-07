22 tamers, 31 others hurt in season’s 1st bull sport

TIRUCHY: The year’s first Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu commenced at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukkottai on Saturday in which 22 tamers sustained injuries, of which 10 were referred for further treatment. As many as 31 spectators also suffered minor injuries.

Thatchankurichi village near Gandarvakottai in Pudukkottai wore a festive look ahead of the annual jallikattu event and was accredited to be the first event this year. Ministers S Regupathy and Siva V Meyyanathan flagged off the event. District Collector IS Mercy Ramya was also present.

Initially, as many as 712 bulls from Pudukkottai and the adjacent districts were registered but as many as 565 bulls underwent screening tests by the veterinary team among which six were rejected owing to poor health. Similarly, 300 tamers registered but only 276 were found to be fit.