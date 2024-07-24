22 rabies deaths in six months in Tamil Nadu, entire 2023 saw only 18 fatalities

CHENNAI: In alarming statistics, Tamil Nadu has recorded 22 rabies deaths till June this year, which is more than the 18 fatalities that the State recorded in the whole of last year. Taking serious note of the significant public health problem posed by dog bite cases, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued a series of instructions to officials on tackling the issue.

According to official data, there were 2,42,782 dog bite cases and 22 rabies deaths in the first six months of the year. The numbers in the whole of 2023 were 4,41,804 bites and 18 deaths. If it continues at this rate, the deaths will cross the five-year-high mark of 28 rabies fatalities recorded in 2022.

To bring down the fatality numbers, the DPH directed the District Health Officers and City Health officers to ensure the availability of anti-rabies vaccine

(ARV) round-the-clock at all Primary Health Centres. At least 20 vials of ARV stock should be maintained at any point in time, and the vaccine should be administered in all dog bite cases without hesitating due to concerns about wastage of doses.

There should not be any denial or refusal to administer ARV even during the night hours, it said. Highlighting the cases of snake bites, the circular noted that the State has reported 7,310 cases till June. There were 19,795 cases in 2023.

The health officials have been asked to ensure the availability of anti snake venom (ASV) in all Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres.

