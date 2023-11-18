22 policemen in Chennai to face the heat for collusion with drug peddlers

CHENNAI: At least 22 policemen across the city in the ranks of sub-inspectors and constables have been shifted to Vacancy reserve on orders of the City police commissioner pending an enquiry into allegations that the men in Khaki were hand in glove with ganja peddlers and Gutkha smugglers.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had ordered an internal inquiry based on reports about errant cops, spoiling the reputation of the force.

The top brass had reportedly received a free pass from the Chief Minister's office to go hard on bent cops, especially those aiding drug peddlers.

According to police sources, of the 22 policemen who have been transferred out of police stations, six are sub-inspectors while others are in constable ranks.

The transferred Sub-Inspectors have been identified as Thillai Velmurugan attached to Royapettah police station (Law and Order), Vinayagam (Kasimedu Fishing Harbour), Chelladurai of Pulianthope (L&O), Singara Vadivel of Basin Bridge (L & O), Raja of Puzhal (L & O), and special sub-inspector of police Devan of Sembium (L&O).

Apart from the sub-inspectors, action has been initiated against head constables, N Manoharan (Pondy Bazaar) and Kanniappan (Periamet) and constables- Kumaresan and another Kumaresan, both from Pulianthope (L&O), Vijay Anand of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (L&O), Rajkumar of Elephant Gate (L&O), Mohanraj of Muthialpet (L&O), Seetharaman of Otteri (L&O), Arumugam of Washermenpet (L&O), and grade-I police constables Rajasekar and Nethaji, both from Flower Bazaar (L&O), and Dinesh of Pulianthope (crime).

All the cops have been directed to report to control room duty until further orders.