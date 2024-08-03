21st livestock census from September, data collection goes digital

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Friday informed that the 21st livestock census will be conducted from September to December and the complete details will be released in March 2025.

Delivering her speech virtually in the Regional Training of 21st Livestock Census on Software (Mobile and Web Application/Dashboard) here, Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary to GoI, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying shared insights of the impact of livestock sector on the Indian economy and the position of India in terms of global trade of livestock sector produce.

“India’s livestock sector is a vital economic pillar, providing livelihoods for millions, contributing 5.5 per cent to the national GDP and supplying essential proteins. India accounts for 11.5 per cent of the world’s livestock. India ranks first in milk production, second in egg production and 5th in meat production. Milk production increased by 5.5 per cent. The last census revealed that there were 53.6 crore cattle and 85.2 crore poultries,” Alka said.

With such data, animal husbandry needs can be factored into budgeting and policymaking, she noted.

“We will carry out the census work using a software method and through this, livestock in more than 27 crore places will be enumerated and these works will be conducted from September to December and the results will be declared in March 2025,” she added.

Welcoming this move, State Animal Husbandry and Dairying secretary Gopal said, “The livestock census would help to increase the production of products like milk, egg and can protect the livestock’s health, preserve food and prepare the livestock for climate change.”

He also advised the officials of Animal Husbandry and Dairying who would be involved in the census work to enter the right data in the software without mistakes.

On his part, Jagat Hazarika, Advisor (Statistics) to GoI, DAHD, underscored the Centre’s commitment to leveraging technology for accurate and efficient data collection.

“After the livestock census, it would be easier to get government benefits, including insurance subsidies for livestock in the upcoming Union Budgets. Also, the Centre will provide necessary assistance to the livestock sector and farmers.”

Elaborating on the implementation of the 21st Livestock Census, Maheshwari Ravikumar, Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Tamil Nadu said, “The enumerators, including 6,700 accountants, 1,500 supervisors and 38 district nodal officers will go to every house and enumerate all the cattle in Tamil Nadu.”