2,164 pattas issued to tribes living in Coimbatore's forest settlements

COIMBATORE: The District Adi-Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department have issued 2,164 pattas under Coimbatore's Forest Rights Act, 2006.

“A total of 2,559 tribal families including Irular, Muthuvar, Malasar, Malaimalasar and non-tribe Pulayars are living in 68 forest settlements in Coimbatore. Under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, pattas were given to those who have completed 18 years of age as of 13/12/2005 by passing resolutions in Grama Sabha and with approvals from a committee comprising revenue and forest department,” said Manimekalai, the District ADTW officer.

After inspecting the construction of individual houses for tribal residents in Anaimalai, the official said, “So far 2,164 pattas for individual houses and farmlands were given under the Forest Rights Act.”