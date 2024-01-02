2.11 lakh hectares of agri lands damaged in southern TN

CHENNAI: State Revenue and Disaster Management department has informed that 2,11,450 hectares of agricultural land has been affected in eight southern districts from Madurai to Kanniyakumari due to the unprecedented torrential rains and subsequent floods in December last year.



According to the data released by the Revenue and Disaster Management department, "1,59,310 hectares of agri land has been affected in Thoothukudi district. Agri lands have been affected to the extent of 23,769 hectares in Tenkasi district, 19,319 hectares in Virudhunagar, 9,115 hectares in Tirunelveli, 8,101 hectares in Ramanathapuram, 598 hectares in Madurai, 142 hectares in Sivagangai and 105 hectares in Kanniyakumari districts."

"Of this, 1,01,434 hectares of pulses, 74,340 hectares of small grains, 26,600 hectares of paddy, 7,134 hectares of cotton, 1,941 hectares of oilseeds and 1 hectare of sugarcane were cultivated, but all of them have been completely damaged," the official data as on December 31, 2023 read.

Earlier in December 2023, the torrential rains lashed out the southern districts and turned it upside down.

Later, the revenue officials assessed the damages caused by the torrential rains and subsequent floods in southern districts and filed a report to the state government.