21-yr-old murdered by his girlfriend's uncles in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend's uncles in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Niranjan of Mannur village in Sriperumbudur who was working as a car driver.

Police said Niranjan was in a relationship with a 19-year-old girl in the same locality for the past few years.

Recently Ramya's parents who came to know about their relationship warned her and asked her to snap the link with the man and not even to talk with Niranjan anymore.

However, the couple was reportedly continuing their relationship and they were meeting each other often.

Since Ramya's family was forcing her to discontinue the relationship, Ramya left the house a few weeks ago and started to stay in Niranjan's house.

However Ramya's relatives went to Niranjan's house and from there they took Ramya away using force.

Later Ramya was sent to her grandmother's house in Thiruvallur.

After the incident, Niranjan was looking for Ramya in all the places but couldn't find her.

On Wednesday Ramya's uncles, Janarthanan (48) and Pugalenthi (45) went to Niranjan's house and attacked him with iron rods.

The two later walked away from the spot after he became unconscious.

After the incident, Niranjan was rushed to a private hospital in the locality but there he died without responding to treatments.

The Sriperumbudur police who registered a case arrested Janarthanan and Pugalenthi and they were remanded to judicial custody.

Police sources said that both the boy and the girl belonged to the same caste but the family of the girl was not ready to marry the daughter to a car driver.