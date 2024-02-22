21-yr-old man held under Pocso Act for abusing minor girl in Jayankondam

Begin typing your search...

The girl had reportedly stopped talking with him and so on a couple of days back, Sakthivel had reportedly taken her by force and sexually abused her.

Representative Image

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police on Wednesday arrested a youth under Pocso Act for reportedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. It is said, Sakthivel (21) from Jayankondam working as a construction coolie was in love with a 13-year-old girl from the locality. The girl had reportedly stopped talking with him and so on a couple of days back, Sakthivel had reportedly taken her by force and sexually abused her.

Subsequently, the girl narrated the incident to her parents who had lodged a complaint with All Women police in Jayankondam.

Based on the complaint, the Jayankondam police registered a case against Sakthivel under various IPC sections and Pocso Act. On Wednesday, the police arrested Sakthivel. Further investigations are on.

