21-year-old worker killed in fire accident at cracker unit in Sattur

MADURAI: A worker was killed in a fire accident, which occurred at a cracker manufacturing unit in Sindapalli village near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajithkumar (21) from Arunachalapuram village, Sivakasi, sources said. District Fire Officer A Vivekanandan and officials from Revenue Department inspected the spot and held enquiries.

In a swift response to a fire call received at 1.10 pm, the fire brigades from Sattur station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. A charred body was found nearby a room, Sattur Station Fire Officer J Varatharaj said.

The victim could have engaged himself in mixing chemicals in the process of manufacturing when the accident happened.

However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, the SFO said. Based on a complaint, Sattur Town police filed a case, sources said.