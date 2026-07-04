21-year-old Solankuruni temple pathway dispute resolved: Minister Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Minister for Energy and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar on Saturday (July 4) in a post on X said a 21-year-old dispute over access to a temple pathway in Solankuruni village in Madurai district had been resolved, enabling villagers to resume worship and temple festivities.
Addressing media a day before, the Thiruparankundram MLA said temple festivals had not been conducted for the past eight years, while access to the temple had been restricted for nearly 15 years due to fencing put up by a private company.
"It is our temple, our festival. We will celebrate the festival. Power connection will be provided tomorrow. Go and pray happily," he told a gathering on Friday.
According to the minister, villagers had repeatedly complained that a private company had occupied the pathway leading to the temple and prevented access. They were also unable to celebrate their annual temple festival for years. He alleged that despite representations to authorities over the years, no action had been taken.
"When I visited the area during the Assembly election campaign, people brought this issue to my attention. We examined the matter legally, issued notices, removed the fencing and cleared the pathway," Nirmal Kumar told reporters.
The minister also visited the temple and offered prayers along with residents after the pathway was restored. Videos showing villagers thanking the minister after the pathway was reopened have since gone viral on social media.