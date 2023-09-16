21-year-old police personnel dies by suicide in Salem; probe on

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old cop from Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) II battalion in Avadi died by suicide in his native Salem.

The deceased, Anburaj, came to his house in Unjakadu near Mecheri in Salem on medical leave for 15 days as he was unwell. “His parents were shocked to find him lying unconscious.

He was immediately rushed to Omalur Government Hospital. However, doctors examined and found he was brought dead,” police said. Police recovered a note in which Anburaj said he does not have any problems. “But I am feeling disturbed over something and couldn’t overcome it,” he said in the note.

Meanwhile, senior police officials in Avadi have also begun a probe to know if he was facing any harassment or was burdened with work.