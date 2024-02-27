21-year-old college student, minor lover die by suicide in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: A college student, along with his minor lover committed suicide by jumping into a well after their parents refused to accept their affair in Perambalur. Yugesh (21), studying his final year B Com in a private college in Perambalur was in love with a 14 year old girl from the locality.

It is said, the parents of Yugesh refused the affair and warned him to concentrate on his studies and drop the affair. On Sunday evening, the frustrated Yugesh took the girl to a well owned by his uncle Rajesh and reportedly jumped into it.

Since they were missing for a long time, the parents of both Yugesh and the girl searched for them and the people found their footwears near the well and found them lying dead.

Perambalur fire and rescue personnel who rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Perambalur GH. Perambalur police registered a case and are investigating.