21 TN govt school students to go to Malaysia for education trip from Sep 4

CHENNAI: As many as 21 government school students in Tamil Nadu, who were outstanding in academic and sports activities, were selected for an educational trip to Malaysia, which would begin from September 4.

A total of 12 female students and nine male students will be accompanied by six teachers and officials from the School Education Department. In addition, two chief education officers and one joint director of the department will also join the students.

Though the detailed day-to-day program schedule about the trip has not been revealed, sources here on Friday said that the six-day trip is expected to provide exposure about the education system available in Malaysia for the students in the state.

Accordingly, various students' exchange programmes have also been organised to share the experience between the children of both the countries.

However, an official release with regard to the instructions to the students while undertaking the travel have been released. Each teacher will guide a maximum of five students during the trip. Water rides and giant wheel rides on the trip were prohibited for the student's team.

The students were instructed about the weight of their luggage according to the air travel norms and timing of reporting at the airport. Parents were also asked to contact their children, who will be on the trip, between 7 pm and 8.30 pm (IST) to the given mobile number.