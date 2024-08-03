21 TN fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard return to Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 21 fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Friday night.

The fishermen from Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai went fishing to the sea in the first week of July.

While fishing in the middle of the sea the fishermen were surrounded by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard and all of them were arrested for crossing the border.

Following that the families of the fishermen requested the government to take steps to release them.

Later with the help of the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka, all the fishermen were released from the prison two days ago and they were handed to the Indian embassy officials.

The officials arranged the travel documents for the fishermen and they returned to Chennai on the Air India flight which arrived on Friday night.

The officials from the fisheries department welcomed the fishermen and arranged transport for their native.