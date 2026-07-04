21 students fall ill after eating birthday chocolates at Villupuram school

CHENNAI: Twenty-one students of a government school in Villupuram district were admitted to hospital on Friday (July 3) after they allegedly vomited and fainted shortly after consuming chocolates distributed by a classmate to celebrate her birthday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Chakkarapuram, where a Class 6 student distributed chocolates to her classmates.
Soon after consuming them, 11 girls and 10 boys complained of discomfort, vomited and fainted.
Teachers immediately rushed the affected students to the Gingee Government Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment. The students were treated under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer Bala Gopal.
Further investigation is underway.