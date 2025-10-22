21 injured as government bus overturns on rain-soaked road in Tindivanam

TINDIVANAM: Twenty one people, including five women, were injured when a bus overturned on a rain slicked road in Tindivanam in Villupuram District, early Wednesday morning, said police.

The government-owned bus was going to Chennai from Pattukottai, when the accident occurred near Jakkampettai of Tindivanam at around 3.30am.

"Of the 21, four men were grievously injured. One man's hand was cut off," an officer from Tindivanam police station told PTI.

According to him, the driver who escaped unhurt, lost control of the vehicle when he took a turn without reducing speed. Due to the rain, the roads were very slippery, he added.

"We have filed a case against the driver under Sections 281 (dealing with rash driving or riding on public way) and 125 (for endangering human lives through rash or negligent behaviour) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," said the official.