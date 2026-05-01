21 injured as goods vehicle overturns in Erode

According to police, around 30 women were on their way to work in Paiyanapuram when the vehicle driven by Sitharaj of Chimitahalli village, lost control and overturned near the Mallankuzhi area.

Police said the women routinely travel nearly 15 km in goods carrier vehicles to reach nearby estates for daily wage work. Following the accident, local people sent the injured women by ambulances to Thalavadi GH for treatment.

Ten of the injured women were later referred to another hospital in neighbouring Karnataka. The Thalavadi police have registered a case.