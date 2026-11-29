The opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, KC Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Kerala CM VD Satheesan, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M) leader M A Baby, are scheduled to meet Stalin at his residence.

The leaders are expected to leave Chennai in two special aircraft later in the evening for Mumbai, where they will meet NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

The meetings come amid a political stir following Stalin's announcement on Saturday that the DMK would support the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill, subject to certain amendments.