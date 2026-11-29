CHENNAI: Twenty-one leaders of the INDIA bloc arrived in Chennai from Delhi in two special aircraft on Sunday to meet DMK president M K Stalin, following the party's decision to support the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill.
The opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, KC Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Kerala CM VD Satheesan, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M) leader M A Baby, are scheduled to meet Stalin at his residence.
The leaders are expected to leave Chennai in two special aircraft later in the evening for Mumbai, where they will meet NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.
The meetings come amid a political stir following Stalin's announcement on Saturday that the DMK would support the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill, subject to certain amendments.
The development has triggered concern within the INDIA bloc, as the DMK has been a key constituent of the opposition alliance. The Bill requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament for passage.
The Centre is reportedly preparing to introduce a revised version of the Bill on Monday, November 30, after accepting some of the amendments sought by the DMK.
DMK MPs T R Baalu, Kanimozhi and A Raja reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday night, following Stalin's announcement.
DMK's relationship with Congress has strained in the last few months after the national party decided to separate from DMK alliance after election and move to TVK alliance led by Joseph Vijay with its five assembly seats in hand.
The DMK's decision has raised concerns among opposition parties that the Bill could secure the required support if the DMK and Pawar's faction back it.
Following the development, INDIA bloc leaders held an emergency consultation on Saturday night and decided to meet Stalin and Pawar to discuss the issue and maintain unity within the alliance.
The high-profile meetings in Chennai and Mumbai are being closely watched amid the growing political debate over delimitation and its implications for the opposition alliance.