21 fishermen arrested by SL Coast Guard returned to Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 21 Tamil Nadu fishermen, arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard were returned to Chennai on Wednesday. One the 21 fisherman, was however detained by at the airport in connection with a POCSO case.



A total of 64 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who went fishing in the last month were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for crossing the border.

Later with the help of the Indian embassy 63 fishermen were released and one fisherman who was caught for the second time was sentenced to be in prison for one year. Later in the last two weeks 42 of them arrived in Chennai in three groups in the past week.

On Wednesday morning the remaining 21 fishermen arrived at the Chennai airport in the Air India flight that arrived from Colombo. The fishermen were welcomed by the officials from the fisheries department.

Meanwhile, one of the fishermen, Karthick of Pudukottai was on the lookout by the police in a POCSO case. The police came to know that Karthick was arriving in Chennai on Wednesday morning. Following that a special team of police from Pudukkottai arrived at the Chennai airport and Karthick was arrested when he was about to leave for his native in a vehicle arranged by the government officials.