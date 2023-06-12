21 active COVID count in Tamil Nadu; TPR at 0.1%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,542. A case each was reported in Tirupur and Villupuram. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 3,095 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 21 with the highest of 4 active cases reported in Coimbatore. Two more people recovered from COVID; total recoveries reached 35,72,441. No more COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,080.