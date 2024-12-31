205 newborns in TN got cochlear implant surgeries under CM health insurance scheme from April-Nov 2024

CHENNAI: Of the 3.1 lakh newborns screened for hearing impairment in Tamil Nadu between April and November 2024, 406 were confirmed to have hearing impairment, and 205 have received cochlear implant surgeries under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

"Congenital deafness affects 7.5 out of every 1,000 live births and often goes undetected at birth, leaving many children without the ability to experience the world of sound. 3.1 lakh newborns were screened for hearing impairment using advanced diagnostic tools such as OAE and BERA tests, now deployed in all tertiary care institutions in the state. Of the 406 children confirmed with hearing impairment, 205 have already received cochlear implant surgeries under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme, " said the health secretary.

Additionally, 170 children were medically managed, while 31 more are to undergo surgeries in January 2025. She added that the implants are expensive, costing about Rs 6.5 lakh in the private sector. But under the scheme, these are done for free for children from underprivileged families.

The early detection of hearing impairment, cochlear implantation, and therapy help with rehabilitation of children with congenital deafness. The state health department has also conducted camps to identify children with hearing impairments, who undergo advanced assessments to confirm the hearing loss. Doctors perform preliminary tests before the cochlear implant surgery and the surgery is performed at the hospital.