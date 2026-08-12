2,040 special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu from August 14

From the Madhavaram Bus Terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. 80 special buses each will be operated August 14 and 15. To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 465 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the State on August 16.

So far, 21,231 passengers have booked tickets for August 14, 4,369 passengers for August 15, and 18,437 passengers for August 16 (total advance bookings 44,037). The number is expected to increase further in the coming days. Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.

Passengers can book tickets via the TNSTC mobile app or on www.tnstc.in