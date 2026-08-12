2,040 special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu from August 14

CHENNAI: To manage passenger rush during the weekend holidays, the State Transport Corporations will operate 2,040 special buses across the State, said the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). The special services will be operated on August 14-16 (Friday-Sunday).
From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 505 buses will be operated on August 14 and 570 buses on August 15.
From the CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. 110 buses each will be operated on August 14 and 15. In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
From the Madhavaram Bus Terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. 80 special buses each will be operated August 14 and 15. To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 465 special buses will also be operated from various parts of the State on August 16.
So far, 21,231 passengers have booked tickets for August 14, 4,369 passengers for August 15, and 18,437 passengers for August 16 (total advance bookings 44,037). The number is expected to increase further in the coming days. Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.
Passengers can book tickets via the TNSTC mobile app or on www.tnstc.in