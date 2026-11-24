The special trains operate on several routes, including Chennai-Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru, Panvel-Kottayam, Visakhapatnam-Kollam, Hyderabad-Kollam and Vijayawada-Kottayam.

As on November 23 (Monday), 204 trips had been notified. Additional services will be planned based on passenger demand.

At Kottayam railway station, a three-storey pilgrim facilitation centre with a capacity to accommodate 900 people at a time is operational. The facility has toilets, bathrooms, cloakrooms, dining halls and mobile charging points. At Chengannur station, three pilgrim shelters can accommodate up to 600 passengers. At Ernakulam Junction, waiting halls, retiring rooms, catering facilities and temporary toilets have been provided for pilgrims.