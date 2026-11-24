CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced 204 special train services for the 2026-27 Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrim season, which commenced on November 16. Additional ticket counters, pilgrim accommodation and security arrangements have also been made at key railway stations to facilitate the movement of Sabarimala devotees.
The special trains operate on several routes, including Chennai-Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru, Panvel-Kottayam, Visakhapatnam-Kollam, Hyderabad-Kollam and Vijayawada-Kottayam.
As on November 23 (Monday), 204 trips had been notified. Additional services will be planned based on passenger demand.
At Kottayam railway station, a three-storey pilgrim facilitation centre with a capacity to accommodate 900 people at a time is operational. The facility has toilets, bathrooms, cloakrooms, dining halls and mobile charging points. At Chengannur station, three pilgrim shelters can accommodate up to 600 passengers. At Ernakulam Junction, waiting halls, retiring rooms, catering facilities and temporary toilets have been provided for pilgrims.
Meanwhile, round-the-clock assistance booths manned by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are functioning at Kottayam and Chengannur stations. Additional reserved and unreserved ticket counters have also been opened. Personnel proficient in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada have been deployed to assist pilgrims from other States.
Security has been strengthened with additional RPF personnel, surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and crime prevention teams. Quick Response Teams have also been positioned at important locations to provide medical assistance during emergencies.
An official at the Southern Railway said, “Railway officials are monitoring train operations, passenger amenities and crowd movement every day. A dedicated task force will also be deployed at Kottayam, Chengannur and Ernakulam Junction stations on Makaravilakku Day to manage passenger movement and ensure smooth operations.”