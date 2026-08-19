2036 Olympics in mind, Tamil Nadu enhances medal cash prize to Rs 5 crore

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that the State government will increase the cash incentive for athletes who win gold medals at the Olympics and Paralympics from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.
Presenting the demands for grants for the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Aadhav Arjuna said the government would establish an SDAT Talent Research Wing at a cost of Rs 5 crore, with the 2036 Olympics as its target.
The wing will identify talented students aged 8 to 18 and provide them with training to develop them into future Olympic champions, he said.
The minister also announced that new sports hostels would be established for students in all districts.
The existing 3 per cent sports quota for admission to engineering, medical, law and agriculture courses will also be increased, he said.
An SDAT Olympic Illam will be established in Chennai to coordinate activities related to the Olympics and other international sporting competitions.
Aadhav Arjuna further announced that SDAT would provide airfare for athletes representing the State in national-level competitions.
The special financial assistance provided to athletes who qualify for the Olympics and Paralympics will also be increased from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, he said.