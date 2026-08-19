2036 Olympics in mind, Tamil Nadu enhances medal cash prize to Rs 5 crore

Presenting the demands for grants for the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Aadhav Arjuna said the government would establish an SDAT Talent Research Wing at a cost of Rs 5 crore, with the 2036 Olympics as its target.

The wing will identify talented students aged 8 to 18 and provide them with training to develop them into future Olympic champions, he said.

The minister also announced that new sports hostels would be established for students in all districts.