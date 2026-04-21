2026 TN Polls | Flying squad seizes Rs 2.5 crore in Kunnam constituency; DMK man, driver held

The team stopped a car at Sengunam village near Perambalur during routine inspection. When they checked the vehicle, they found five cartons of cash in Rs 500 denomination, totally amounting to Rs 2.49 crore.

When the officials sought documents for the money, S Jayaraman (64) of Keezha Puliyur, who is the DMK’s District Farmers Wing deputy organiser, failed to produce any. Following this, the officials secured him and the driver, C Rajesh Krishnan (25) of the same village. During questioning, both of them gave contradictory responses to the officials.