2026 TN elections | Women voters dominate rolls, but parties lag in candidate representation

However, this has not translated into proportional representation in candidate selection. The DMK, contesting 164 seats, has fielded 18 women (around 11%). Its ally Congress, contesting 28 seats, has given tickets to just two women (7.14%). VCK has allotted two of its eight seats (25%) to women, while CPM has fielded one woman in five seats. Overall, the DMK-led alliance has fielded 24 women candidates, or 10.25%.

On the other side, the AIADMK, contesting 167 seats, has nominated 19 women candidates (just over 11%). Its ally BJP has fielded five women in 27 seats (18.5%), while PMK has given three tickets to women in 18 seats (16%). The AIADMK-led alliance’s overall share of women candidates stands at about 11.5%.

NTK has fielded 116 women candidates and a transwoman candidate, maintaining its 50% representation seen in 2021. TVK has fielded 24 women, or about 10.25%.