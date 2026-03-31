2026 TN elections | Surveillance teams seize Rs 296.4 cr across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Surveillance teams deployed across Tamil Nadu for the 2026 Assembly elections have seized cash, valuables and contraband worth Rs 296.4 crore as part of round-the-clock monitoring, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said on Monday, underscoring intensified efforts to curb poll-related violations.
The seizures include Rs 61.98 crore in cash, precious metals valued at Rs 197.35 crore, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 8.39 crore, liquor worth Rs 1.17 crore, and other items and freebies valued at Rs 27.51 crore.
Archana Patnaik said surveillance teams are functioning across all Assembly constituencies with continuous monitoring to prevent the movement of unaccounted money and materials during the election period.
Meanwhile, election preparedness has gathered pace with large-scale training programmes for polling personnel. The first phase of training for presiding officers and polling officials was conducted across all 234 constituencies on March 28 and 29, covering 3,32,231 officials. The sessions focused on roles, responsibilities and procedures to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the elections.