2026 TN elections | Staring at defeat, DMK will resort to intimidation: TVK

CHENNAI: Alleging a shift in the political mood in Tamil Nadu in the final days of polling, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday accused the DMK of resorting to intimidation when confronted with electoral defeat, while asserting that voters are poised to deliver a decisive mandate for change.
After inspecting the strong room housing ballot units at Loyola College in Nungambakkam here, Aadhav Arjuna, the party's Villivakkam candidate, told reporters that TVK chief C Joseph Vijay had directed candidates to personally verify security arrangements at counting centres.
"We have urged the Election Commission to ensure adequate protection and transparent counting in every round, " he said, pointing to space constraints at the Loyola facility.
"With 28 candidates in Villivakkam, the counting halls are too small to accommodate agents. Counting must be conducted methodically, with sufficient time," he said.
Aadhav claimed that the political climate had significantly changed in the last four days of polling. "Whenever the DMK senses defeat, it resorts to rowdyism. We witnessed this in Harbour, where minister PK Sekarbabu allegedly mobilised supporters to create disturbances," he said, also alleging attacks on party lawyers in Saidapet.
Rejecting allegations of malpractice against his party, he accused the DMK of attempting last-minute inducements. "People have rejected cash-for-votes politics. They will deliver a democratic verdict in favour of change, " he said.
Dismissing speculation about Vijay travelling abroad, Aadhav quipped, "He is not going to Australia; he is going to the moon, with the DMK preparing the rocket," calling such narratives baseless.
He added that the party leadership has been closely monitoring counting preparations, instructing candidates and legal teams to remain vigilant on counting day.
"The people's verdict on whether they want change or continuity will be known on May 4," he said.