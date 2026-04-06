2026 TN elections | Sasikala’s ticket picks trigger dissent within AIPTMMK ranks

CHENNAI: Discontent is mounting within VK Sasikala’s All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK), with party functionaries alleging preferential treatment in candidate selection and organisational decisions.
Sources within the party said that individuals who recently joined from TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam are being given prominence, while long-time loyalists claim they are being sidelined despite their continued support over the years. Allegations have also surfaced that candidates are being chosen based on caste considerations, further deepening internal dissatisfaction.
Speaking to DT Next, disgruntled party members said Sasikala’s approach has been one-sided and overlooked those who stood by her during challenging periods. Senior leaders, including former Government Whip Narasimman, former minister Anandan and Poovai Kandan, are said to be considering quitting the party.
Candidates have been fielded in constituencies expected to be contested by the AIADMK, as well as in select seats where the AMMK has nominated candidates, in an apparent attempt to demonstrate electoral strength. However, functionaries alleged that several individuals who were denied opportunities in the AMMK but later joined Sasikala’s party have been allotted seats.