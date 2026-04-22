2026 TN elections | Poll gifts seized from godown linked to AIADMK candidate

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Sukumar inspected a godown at S Vellalapatti near Puliyur, reportedly linked to an AIADMK functionary, Murugesan, who is said to be associated with party candidate Divya.

During the inspection, officials found the cookers stored in the premises and seized them. Murugesan allegedly admitted that the items were intended for distribution to voters.

The team also searched the godown for cash but found none. However, a list of voters was recovered from the site.