2026 TN elections | OMR residents to grill assembly candidates at FOMRRA’s back-to-back meet the candidates’ events

CHENNAI: Following the success of previous town hall interactions for Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu Assembly, and local body elections, the Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) will host two consecutive “Meet the Candidates” meetings for the upcoming assembly elections on April 18 and 19, 2026.
The events aim to give residents of the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) corridor a direct platform to engage with leading political contenders. As the region’s largest collective of residential welfare associations, FOMRRA continues its mission of fostering an informed electorate by bringing candidates face-to-face with citizens, said a note from FOMRRA.
To ensure a focused discussion, each meeting will follow a strictly moderated Q&A format. Every candidate will get a dedicated time slot, beginning with a 15-minute presentation on their vision for the OMR region and their constituency.
The moderator will then pose questions curated from submissions by OMR residents via FOMRRA’s official portal (https://vote.fomrra.org) ahead of the event. Key civic issues—water management, infrastructure, traffic, and environmental concerns—are expected to take center stage.
The Federation of OMR Resident Associations is the body representing residential communities along the OMR corridor, advocating for better infrastructure, civic amenities, and sustainable development in one of Chennai’s fastest-growing regions.
·Sholinganallur Constituency – Saturday, April 18, 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Doshi Risington, Karapakkam, OMR.
Confirmed participants: ECR P. Saravanamoorty (TVK), Aravind Ramesh (DMK), K.P. Kandan (AIADMK), and Jayalakshmi Raman (NTK).
· Tiruporur Constituency – Sunday, April 19, 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Casagrand Supremus, Thalambur, OMR.
Confirmed participants: Paneer Das (VCK), K. Balu (PMK), Ambeth Rajan (NTK), and B. Vijayraj (TVK).