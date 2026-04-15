2026 TN elections | OMR residents to grill assembly candidates at FOMRRA’s back-to-back meet the candidates’ events

To ensure a focused discussion, each meeting will follow a strictly moderated Q&A format. Every candidate will get a dedicated time slot, beginning with a 15-minute presentation on their vision for the OMR region and their constituency.

The moderator will then pose questions curated from submissions by OMR residents via FOMRRA’s official portal (https://vote.fomrra.org) ahead of the event. Key civic issues—water management, infrastructure, traffic, and environmental concerns—are expected to take center stage.