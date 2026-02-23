TVK Vellore meet HIGHLIGHTS | 2026 Tamil Nadu elections a war between Vijay and Stalin, says TVK chief in Vellore

CHENNAI: TVK founder-president actor Vijay is in Vellore on Monday (February 23) as part of the campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2025. Here are the key highlights from his address to the party cadre:
• No one can buy us, our vote is for whistle, says Vijay
• We won't get deceived trusting anyone: Vijay
• TVK will keep up its promise without deviation
• Once I form the govt, I will come in person to every village and meet you, says Vijay
• Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA.'
• Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DMK govt 'inept'
• TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.
• 2026 Assembly polls fight between 'pure force TVK and evil force DMK': Actor Vijay
• TVK chief Vijay dubs DMK regime as good for nothing 'Ulta model govt'
• Vijay picks hole in DMK's TN superstar State claim, says it is transformed into 'super-standup comedian run-govt.'
• CM Stalin says all are friends in TN, then why blame me for Karur stampede, asks TVK chief Vijay
• Why refuse venue and permission for TVK if we are friends, asks Vijay
• You did everything and blamed us for Karur tragedy: Vijay