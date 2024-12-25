2026 prep: Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu on Dec 27

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Tamil Nadu on December 27, marking a crucial engagement with the state's political landscape.

Shah's visit is expected to have far-reaching implications for the state's BJP unit and its allies. Shah is expected to attend the first-year death anniversary event of DMDK founder Captain Vijayakant on December 28, though not officially confirmed

According to sources, Shah's itinerary commences with his arrival in Chennai on December 27 evening.

Upon his arrival, the Union Home Minister will engage in a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leaders, where they will deliberate on the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu.

This closed door meeting is expected to pave the way for strategic discussions on the party's ongoing organisational elections and also chalk out strategies for the 2026 assembly polls.

On December 28, Shah will visit Tiruvannamalai, a town steeped in spiritual significance.

During his visit, he will inaugurate the newly constructed BJP district headquarters, a move aimed at bolstering the party's presence in the region.

Subsequently, Shah will head to Arunachaleswarar Temple, accompanied by senior BJP functionaries.

After completing his engagements in Tiruvannamalai, he will return to Chennai and depart for New Delhi, marking the culmination of his visit.

Shah’s presence at Captain Vijayakant death anniversary event in Chennai could have significant political implications. The possibility of his attendance has generated considerable interest in political circles.