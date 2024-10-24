2026 Assembly polls won't be as easy as DMK assumes, coalition govt inevitable: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the upcoming Assembly election in the State would not be as easy as the ruling DMK thinks it is.

Talking to reporters after paying floral tributes to Marudhu brothers, on their martyrdom day, at Gandhi Mandapam on Thursday, Tamilisai said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin and deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi are talking arrogantly that there is no one to defeat them. CM Stalin says that there are no cracks in the DMK-led front, instead says they are mere discussions. But such debates are rife."

Whichever way it would be a coalition government in 2026, she said.

The BJP leader also took a dig at the State Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan for boycotting a university convocation ceremony in which Governor RN Ravi gave away degrees.

"It is okay to boycott the governor's public programmes. But it is not fair for the Minister of Higher education to boycott the convocation ceremonies, which transcend politics. As a minister, it is his duty to guide the students towards a right path," Tamilisai said, adding that politicising education has become a practice in the State.