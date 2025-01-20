2026 Assembly polls: Minister Sekarbabu takes a jibe at EPS, Annamalai

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) P K Sekarbabu stated on Monday that the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to strike hard at forces that thrive on politics of hate in the 2026 assembly elections. He asserted that the false campaigns of anti-democratic forces would not succeed in the Dravidian land.

“He will never be elected by the people of this state, whether to the state assembly or to the Lok Sabha. There is no place for those who seek to divide and rule on the basis of race, religion, or language. Our Chief Minister (M K Stalin) stands firm against such forces, which is why their false campaigns will fall flat,” Sekarbabu said in response to a question about state BJP president K Annamalai’s claim that the HR & CE department would be case to exist once the BJP forms the government in TN. Sekarbabu made this statement after reviewing ongoing works at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore at the Arulmigu Agastheeswarar temple in Villivakkam.

He continued in the same vein, reiterating that Annamalai had made tall claims ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, predicting that the DMK and its allies would be defeated in all 40 constituencies in TN and Puducherry. The BJP leader further claimed that the DMK would forfeit its deposit in the Kongu region. “What happened?” Sekarbabu remarked, adding that despite his efforts to spread misinformation and false campaigns, Annamalai would not secure a seat in TN in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Sekarbabu also took a jab at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for his remark that the DMK government would last only for the next 13 Amavasai (New Moon Day). Sekarbabu equated Palaniswami to a character Amavasai from the political satire movie Amaithipadai, and said, “The people-oriented welfare schemes implemented by our government under the leadership of our leader (Stalin) will ensure our return to power in 2026, and our leader will continue to serve as CM for the next 25 years.”