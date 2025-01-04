2025's first Jallikattu event begins with traditional fervour in Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI: The first Jallikattu (taming of bulls) event of 2025 kicked off to a colourful start at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning.

Minister for Law S Regupathy and Minister for Environment and Climate Change V Meyyanathan jointly flagged off the event.

Jallikattu, a prestigious bull-taming tournament that is an intrinsic part of Tamil culture, is conducted in various districts of the state as part of Pongal celebrations.

Pudukkottai, which is known for hosting the most Jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu, also has the highest number of vadivasals (entry points for bulls) in the state.

Around 600 ferocious bulls brought from Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts and 300 bull tamers were participating in the day-long event.

A medical team with an ambulance was deployed at the bull collection area in the Jallikattu arena.

Prizes like motorcycles, home appliances, bicycles, television sets and other items would be presented to the best performing bull tamers and also the owners of best performing bulls.

Around 300 police personnel were deployed at the arena for security.

Meanwhile, anxious moments prevailed for a few minutes soon after the start of the event, after two groups of people resorted to a wordy altercation and exchanged blows over standing at the function stage.

Police swung into action, separated them and restored normalcy.

