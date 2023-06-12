2024 polls: BJP sets 25 seats as target for victory in TN

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed state office-bearers meeting in Kovilambakkam, Chennai and said the party should win in double digits during the 2024 elections.

“After winning more than 300 seats in 2024, BJP is sure to form the government again under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Tamil Nadu should win by double digits in 2024 polls. The Chief Minister and Prime Minister should come from poor families in Tamil Nadu,” the Union Minister said.

Aiming to win at least 25 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, Shah directed the state unit to strengthen the booth committees and create a page committees (for those in each pages of electoral rolls) for each constituency.

MoS L Murugan, party’s state president K Annamalai and other executive committee members were present.

What did you do to the state? Kushboo asks Stalin

Meanwhile, responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remarks on 9 years of Modi-led BJP government, BJP leader Kushboo Sundar on Sunday said that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is just implementing the schemes, which were brought by the Union government. “We want to form a government in Tamil Nadu. There is no change in that. There will be a change in Tamil Nadu only if there is BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state will reflect in the 2024 parliamentary elections and will help the state unit to mark a major victory,” she added.

Do not want to politicise power cut, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Speaking about the power cut during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival at Chennai airport on Saturday, the BJP state chief K Annamalai said that the Tamil Nadu government cannot be blamed for the power cut. “I do not want to do politics in this power outage. The state government cannot be blamed for it. The government must ensure that this won’t happen next time,” he added.