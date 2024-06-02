2024 LS polls results: Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru chairs training session for counting agents

TIRUCHY: DMK leaders on Saturday exhorted the counting centre agents from the party to be alert during the entire process of counting and strictly leave only after the declaration of the results.

The training programme for the counting centre agents was held in Tiruchy on Saturday and the party leaders NR Elango, RS Bharathi and TKS Elangovan gave training to the agents via video conferencing.

While speaking to the agents, Elango told them to be cautious and make note of details from the EVMs and VVPAT machines.

“If there is any doubt, get them clarified instantly from the officials and still, if you find any discrepancy, register your opposition,” he told the participants.

Subsequently, the agents clarified their doubts with the leaders and later, they were distributed with the booklets about the counting process and the regulations.

Minister and Principal Secretary KN Nehru chaired the meeting in Tiruchy in which the Perambalur DMK candidate Arun Nehru, District Secretaries Vairamani (Central district) and Kaduvetti Thiyagarajan (North district), Mayor Mu Anbalagan, functionaries from Perambalur and Karur district took part.