2024 LS polls: IJK confirms alliance with BJP

CHENNAI: Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) founder T R Paarivendhar alias Pachamuthu on Monday announced that he will contest in Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency in alliance with BJP-led NDA in the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

Addressing reporters after the meeting with BJP delegates here, Paarivendhar said, "We will continue to work in alliance with the BJP to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have demanded the BJP, which leads the NDA alliance to allocate two Lok Sabha constituencies namely Perambalur and Kallakurichi to IJK. I will contest for the second consecutive term in Perambalur LS constituency."

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP sealed the alliance with AC Shanmugam's New Justice Party.

Meanwhile, State BJP president K Annamalai along with BJP election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Arvind Menon would meet Tamil Manila Congress (M) president G K Vasan at his residence on Monday morning and seal the alliance.

Subsequently, Vasan will officially announce the alliance with BJP later on Monday.