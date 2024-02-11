2024 LS polls: DMK to roll out 'Stalin's Call to Retrieve Rights' campaign

CHENNAI: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday said it would launch a campaign named 'Stalin's Call to Retrieve Rights' in the parliamentary constituencies of the state and in neighbouring Puducherry later this month.

Ministers, Parliamentarians, and senior party functionaries will deliver speeches at public meetings to be held on February 16, 17 and 18 across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, a party statement said here.

Senior party leader I Periasamy will launch the campaign on February 16 at Sivaganga, while MP Kanimozhi will deliver her address in Tirunelveli on the same day and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin will take part in a meeting at Ramanathapuram on February 17.

Veteran leader and party General Secretary Duraimurugan will address a public meeting in Krishnagiri and T R Baalu will speak in Tiruchirappalli on February 17 while party leader R S Bharathi would take part in the event at Puducherry on February 18.

The 'Stalin's Call to Retrieve Rights' (Urimaigalai Meetka Stalin-in Kural) campaign will focus on the "injustices done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Tamil Nadu in the past 10 years and the opposition AIADMK which betrayed the people by not protecting the states' rights," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the DMK announced the formation of a 'War Room' to be manned by advocates, to address electoral issues at the local level in coordination with party office bearers.