2024 LS Poll is an ideological war between BJP and INDI Alliance, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said the ensuing Lok Sabha poll is an ideological war between the ruling BJP and the INDI Alliance and he hinted that other parties are not in the scenes.

Welcoming the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) party led by former union minister GK Vasan into the BJP-led NDA alliance, Annamalai said, "A strong alliance is needed to build a prosperous TN and a strong India. GK Vasan is the first person to join the BJP-led NDA alliance. He (Vasan) has laid the foundation stone to fulfil Moopanar's dream in 2024 LS Polls and subsequently 2026 Assembly elections. He has joined hands with the BJP to make Modi the Prime Minister again."

Lauding Vasan, the saffron party leader said the BJP-led NDA alliance needs Vasan's experience and guidance for the next 100 days.

Exuding hope, Annamalai said all the allegations and narratives levelled by the opposition parties against the BJP will disappear in this upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"It's a pro-incumbency election. We will expose the lies and false narrative set by the DMK and do positive politics by talking about the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. By the end of the election, everyone will understand our goal that the BJP is the party of development," Annamalai told reporters after meeting GK Vasan at his party headquarters in Alwarpet here.

Dismissing the allegations, Annamalai said BJP is not against minority people.

"The schemes of the PM and the Central government are common to all religions. Centre has never singled out anyone. The UAE, an Islamic country itself has acknowledged that there is no untouchability, caste and religious discrimination in India and praised our PM," he observed.

Announcing his decision to join the BJP-led NDA alliance, TMC president GK Vasan said to ensure India's economic progress and security, the TMC has joined with the BJP.

"The alliance would take full shape in the coming days. Based on the number of partners in the alliance, seat allocation would be finalised," Vasan told reporters.

Meanwhile, Youth Wing president of Tamil Maanila Congress, M Yuvaraja on Monday called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Salem residence.

After the one-hour discussion, Yuvaraja stated that it was a courtesy call.