2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress beats BJP to retain lone Puducherry seat

CHENNAI: The 18th Lok Sabha results have proved once again that the Union Territory of Puducherry is a stronghold of the Indian National Congress.

According to the Election Commission of India data , senior Congress leader VE Vaithilingam is leading by securing 4,26,005 votes. His closest rival is BJP candidate and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, who secured 2,89,489 votes, crashing to a defeat by 1,36,516 votes.

Meanwhile, AIADMK candidate G Thamizhvendan, secured only 25,165 votes and was relegated to the fourth position, behind Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate R Menaga secured the third position by getting 39,603 votes. Apart from them, 19 independent candidates and candidates of Bahujan Samaj party, United Republican Party of India, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) also secured between 200 and 2,000 votes. Notably, 9,763 votes were for NOTA.

By winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress's VE Vaithilingam has been elected to the Lok Sabha for the second consecutive term.