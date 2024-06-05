2024 Lok Sabha elections: CM Stalin to attend INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi

CHENNAI: After leading the INDIA bloc to a spectacular victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will head to Delhi on the 9.30 am flight on Wednesday to attend the crucial INDIA bloc meeting.

The meeting, which is being convened at a time when the final word is yet to be said on who would form the next government, will discuss the strategies that the opposition parties would adopt to return to power after 10 long years.

As per the earlier report, leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav among others are participating in the meeting held at Kharge's house in Delhi.