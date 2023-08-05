2024 is a "life or death" election for the BJP: Stalin

CHENNAI: Warning his district secretaries to be wary of more assaults from the BJP led union government, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday reportedly said that the Lok Sabha election due in 2024 was a "life or death" election for the BJP.

Addressing his district secretaries through video conference, Stalin said, "This is a 'life or death' election for the BJP. They will do anything to retain power. All their efforts are failing in Tamil Nadu. Hence, their frustration will increase. They might pounce on us. We have overcome many such obstacles and secured many victories. We will win this time as well."

The DMK president who is wary of a few of his 'talkative' cabinet colleagues causing public embarrassment to the party is understood to have advised the district secretaries and seniors, mainly the ministers, to be mindful of the statements they make in public. Despite repeated admonishing by the high command, a couple of seniors holding top positions in the party were caught making reckless statements in public vis-à-vis the schemes implemented by the government.

The Chief Minister is also learnt to have reminded the district bosses that the party was meant for all cadres and not just functionaries or MLAs or ministers. Stalin also urged the functionaries to work in tandem for the ensuing Lok Sabha election. Last month, the Chief Minister instructed his ministers and seniors to give a favourable consideration to the genuine requests presented by the booth level functionaries at the meeting of the latter held in Trichy for the LS polls.