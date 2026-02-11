2023 Salem minor rape; 5 get life term

Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Five youths were awarded life terms by a special court in Salem on Wednesday for the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Salem.

According to the prosecution, the victim, a Class 9 student in a private school, had gone to a grocery shop in her neighbourhood on April 25, 2023.

The prime accused, K Vineeth from Ammapalayam, who works in the shop, lured the girl to Thekkampatti by false claims and raped the girl by threatening her in a secluded spot. His brother Vignesh and his friends, S Sreenivasan, S Akash, and S Arun Kumar, also arrived and sexually abused her.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under the POCSO Act. The special court judge Deepa on Wednesday awarded life terms for the five persons.

