On November 7, 2018, Chinnappa (42), a resident of Tirubuvanam in Thanjavur who was running a textile shop, kidnapped a 21-year old woman from the same locality and took her to his house. Chinnappa offered sedativesoft drinks to the woman and had sexually assaulted her, resulting in a heavy bleeding in her. She later narrated the incident to her parents and told them that Chinnappa, along with his friends Karthik (29) and Maideen (38), had sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.