TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Mahila Fast Track Court on Saturday awarded 20 years of imprisonment each to three persons in a gang rape case.
On November 7, 2018, Chinnappa (42), a resident of Tirubuvanam in Thanjavur who was running a textile shop, kidnapped a 21-year old woman from the same locality and took her to his house. Chinnappa offered sedativesoft drinks to the woman and had sexually assaulted her, resulting in a heavy bleeding in her. She later narrated the incident to her parents and told them that Chinnappa, along with his friends Karthik (29) and Maideen (38), had sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.
Based on a complaint, Kumbakonam All Women Police registered a case and arrested the trio. Subsequently, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered a CB-CID probe in 2019, and the case was in progress with the Thanjavur Mahila Court.
On Saturday, Judge Deepa awarded 20 years each to all three, imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 each and ordered compensation of Rs 50,000 from each.