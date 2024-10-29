2017 Jallikattu protest case: Minister Chezhiaan appears before Kumbakonam court

TIRUCHY: Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan along with a few DMK elected members appeared before the Kumbakonam court on Monday in a case related to the Jallikattu protest.

According to sources, on January 20, 2017, a State-level protest demanding the union government to allow Jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu was organised in which various political parties, student unions and organisations actively took part.

DMK had called for a rail roko protest across the State against the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and stressed the union government to lift the ban on jallikattu as it is a cultural sports event of Tamil Nadu during the Pongal celebrations. On that particular day, the DMK leaders organised massive rail roko protests across the State in which several thousands of cadre were arrested across the state.

Among them were the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan along with around 200 DMK cadre and Rajya Sabha MP Kalyanasundaram, and MLA Anbalagan. The protesting members had blocked the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchy passenger train before getting arrested.

The police registered a case against the DMK cadre including Govi Chezhiaan, Kalyanasundaram and Anbalagan. On Monday, Govi Chezhian and others appeared before Magistrate Ilavarasi who opened the hearing and put off the next hearing to November 15.

Chief Minister MK Stalin who was the working president of the DMK during the period led the protest at Mambalam Railway Station while MP Kanimozhi led the protest at Egmore Railway Station. Similarly, each district headquarters witnessed rail roko protests.