2016 gutka scam: Madras High Court sets 12-week deadline to complete trial

The case arises from a CBI investigation against 26 persons, including former Tamil Nadu Ministers C Vijayabaskar and PV Ramana, former Chennai Police Commissioner S George, and former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police TK Rajendran, in connection with the alleged gutka scam.

The case is pending before the Special Court functioning on the premises of the Chennai District Collectorate. During the proceedings, George filed an application before the Special Court seeking the removal of several prosecution witnesses from the CBI's witness list on the ground that they had not given statements to the investigating officer. Alternatively, he sought a direction to the CBI to furnish copies of the statements of all prosecution witnesses. After the Special Court dismissed the application, George challenged the order before the Madras High Court.